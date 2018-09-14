Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Stocks roll over after Trump reportedly OK's additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports

Finance Stocks roll over after Trump reportedly OK's additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports

Stocks fell sharply Friday after Bloomberg reported President Donald Trump instructed his administration to follow through with tariffs on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, despite a fresh round of trade negotiations scheduled to take place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dow tariffs play

Dow tariffs

(Markets Insider)

Stocks surrendered their gains Friday after Bloomberg reported President Donald Trump instructed his administration to follow through with tariffs on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, despite a fresh round of trade negotiations between the world's largest economies having been proposed days earlier.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,104.82 −41.17 (-0.16%)

S&P 500: 2,901.35 −2.83 (-0.097%)

Nasdaq Composite: 7,990.10 −23.61 (-0.29%)

Shares of large-cap industrial stocks like Caterpillar (-0.6%) fell following the report. Boeing (+0.4%) pared gains after trading up more than 1%. Treasury yields jumped. Offshore, the Chinese yuan sank 0.36% against the dollar.

Another round of US tariffs would bring the running total of targeted Chinese products to $250 billion, and is poised to affect consumers more than the levies already enacted.

Beijing, which was swift to counter Trump's first two rounds of tariffs, would almost certainly retaliate against the action. While China doesn't import enough from the US to match the duties dollar-for-dollar, it could increase tariff rates or use qualitative measures like creating administrative headaches for American companies.

Top 3

1 Finance The Turkish lira dives after Erdogan calls for lower interest...bullet
2 Finance Elon Musk says Tesla customers may have to wait longer to get...bullet
3 Finance Tesla's executive team has taken a big hit this year. Here...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, March 16, 2016.
Finance Turkey's currency slides after Erdogan takes aim at its central bank for hiking rates
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Finance How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen
null
Finance The owner of Victoria's Secret is closing down Henri Bendel — but that solves just a small piece of a much bigger problem (LB)
null
Finance The owner of Victoria's Secret is closing down Henri Bendel — but that solves just a small piece of a much bigger problem (LB)