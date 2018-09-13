Stocks rise amid US-China trade optimism

Stocks jumped Thursday on hope that the US and China could avoid further escalations in a trade war that has put nearly all products shipped between the two countries at risk of facing import taxes. The dollar fell, and Treasury yields inched higher.
Stocks jumped Thursday following a lower-than-expected US inflation reading and optimism that Washington and Beijing could avoid further escalations in a trade war that has put nearly all products shipped between the two countries at risk of facing import taxes. The dollar fell, and Treasury yields inched higher.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,146.06 +147.14 (+0.57%)
S&P 500: 2,900.23 +11.31 (+0.39%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,013.71+59.48 (+0.75%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: