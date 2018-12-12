Stocks rise amid US-China trade optimism, but pare gains in final hour of trading

news

Global stocks jumped Monday as the US and China offered a series of signs trade talks were off to a positive start.

The S&P 500 shed 4.6% last week, the most since March.

Watch the major US indexes trade in real time here.

Stocks rose Wednesday as signs of thawing trade tensions helped lift the mood on Wall Street following a bruising few weeks for global markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.65%, paring sharp gains that had earlier lifted the index as much as 400 points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.95%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.55%. On Friday, stocks posted their largest weekly decline since March.

Shares of trade-sensitive companies like Boeing (+1.95%) and Caterpillar (+2.21%) jumped after the Wall Street Journal reported China is drafting plans to replace its industrial Made in China program, which has been at the center of the Trump administration's frustrations with Beijing. The new plan would aim to increase access to foreign companies.

Trump also said in an interview with Reuters published late Tuesday he would intervene in the US case against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou if it would help trade talks, easing concerns that her arrest could imperil negotiations ahead of a March deadline.

Elsewhere, the Labor Department said the core consumer price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in November. The key inflation reading came ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week, where the central bank is expected to increase its benchmark interest rate.

"Accordingly, we remain of the view that near-term upside inflation risks are very limited," said Ian Sheperdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "This does not mean the Fed can relax, though, because the tightening labor market is a real medium-term threat, and zero real short-term interest rates won’t ease the pressure."

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, edged higher. The dollar slid 0.5% against a basket of peers.

The British pound climbed but remained near 20-month lows as Prime Minister Theresa May appeared poised to survive a vote of no confidence Wednesday, with counting underway at the US close. Lawmakers challenged her leadership after a key vote on plans to leave the European Union was delayed this week, the latest in a string of defeats May has faced in recent weeks.

"Indications that the EU is willing to consider compromises on a Brexit deal would be what is needed to help the British Pound recover some ground, but that is unlikely to be the case," said Jameel Ahmad, an analyst at FXTM.

Oil prices fell after an earlier rally as data out Wednesday showed US stockpiles fell by less than expected last week. Earlier this month, OPEC and other major producers agreed last week to cut production levels in attempt to support prices. West Texas Intermediate dropped to $51.30 per barrel, and Brent to just above $60.

Now Read:

A stock-market relationship has broken down and it points to a group you want to own for the final stages of the bull run

100 BlackRock investing pros got together to formulate a game plan for 2019 — and we got an exclusive look at their 3 big themes for the year