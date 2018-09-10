Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streak

Stocks were mostly higher Monday, lifted by industrial and retail companies. Tech staged a recovery following a four-day losing streak. The dollar and Treasury yields slipped.
Stocks were mostly higher Monday, lifted by industrial and retail companies. Tech staged a recovery following a four-day losing streak. The dollar and Treasury yields slipped.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,858.63−57.91 (-0.22%)
S&P 500: 2,879.21 +7.53 (+0.26%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,924.16+21.62(+0.27%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: