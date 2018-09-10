Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streak

news

Stocks were mostly higher Monday, lifted by industrial and retail companies. Tech staged a recovery following a four-day losing streak. The dollar and Treasury yields slipped.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 25,858.63−57.91 (-0.22%)

S&P 500: 2,879.21 +7.53 (+0.26%)

Nasdaq Composite: 7,924.16+21.62(+0.27%)

The Trump administration is expected to announce whether it will follow through with proposed tariffs on roughly $200 billion worth of Chinese products. Adding to trade tensions, President Donald Trump also threatened on Friday to hit another $267 billion worth of imports "on short notice." Apple warned over the weekend that tariffs could force the technology giant to raise prices. With midterms just two months away, House Republicans are planning to roll out a second round of tax cuts this week. But the bill may face an uphill battle, with some concerned efforts to bolster Trump's $1.5 trillion tax overhaul could backfire as the federal deficit races to unprecedented heights. Embattled CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves is officially out. The media company said Moonves would step down after six more women accused him of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker story Sunday, adding to a series of similar allegations that surfaced in July. Moonves' interim replacement is Joe Ianniello.

