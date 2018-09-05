Stocks fall as tech takes a beating

Stocks were mostly lower Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 1%, as Congress questioned executives from Twitter and Facebook. The dollar fell, and Treasury yields remained largely unchanged.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,975.67 +23.19 (+0.089%)
S&P 500: 2,886.87 −9.85 (-0.34%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,995.17 −96.07 (-1.19%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: