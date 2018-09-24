Stocks end mostly lower amid DOJ turmoil, trade escalations

Stocks were mostly lower Monday as trade tensions and political turmoil rattled markets, days after the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 had hit record highs. The dollar was mostly unchanged against a basket of peers, and Treasury yields jumped.
Stocks were mostly lower Monday as trade escalations between the US and China and turmoil in the Justice Department rattled markets, days after the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 had hit record highs. The dollar was mostly unchanged against a basket of peers, and Treasury yields jumped.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,561.64 −181.86 (0.68%)
S&P 500: 2,919.89 −9.78 (0.33%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,993.25 +6.29 (0.079%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: