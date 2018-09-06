Stocks close mostly lower as Wall Street braces for US-China trade war escalations

Stocks were mixed Thursday as trade concerns continued to loom over Wall Street. Tech resumed selling for a third straight session, a day after Congress grilled executives from Twitter and Facebook about political content and security measures. The dollar and Treasury yields fell.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,996.38 +21.39 (+0.082%)
S&P 500: 2,879.51 −9.09 (-0.31%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,922.73 −72.45 (-0.91%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: