Stocks close mixed on fresh trade fears

Stocks were mixed Tuesday after President Donald Trump doubled down on protectionist rhetoric in an address before the United Nations General Assembly, saying Americans will no longer "tolerate abuse" on trade. The dollar retreated as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, and Treasury yields jumped.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,496.65 −65.40 (-0.25%)
S&P 500: 2,917.44 −1.93 (-0.066%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,007.47 +14.22 (+0.18%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: