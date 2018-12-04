Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

South African economy edges out of recession

Finance The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018

The country's gross domestic product rises annually by 2.2% in the three months through September compared to prior quarter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018 play Ramaphosa during swearing in ceremony at the parliament in Cape Town (Rodger Bosch/Reuters)

South Africa has exited its economic recession boosted by recoveries in manufacturing, transport and finance sectors.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) in a statement on Tuesday in Pretoria, said the country's gross domestic product rose annually by 2.2% in the three months through September compared with a revised 0.4% contraction in the prior quarter.

According to the Q3 economic report, the manufacturing industry up by 7.5%, finance, real estate and business services also increased by 2.3% in the last quarter.

Transport, storage and communication industry increased by 5.7%, as a result of increases in land transport, air transport and transport supports and communications.

In contrast, mining decreased by 8.8% and contributed less 0.7% points to GDP growth. Others include construction, electricity down by 2.7% and -0.1% point respectively.

The economy shrank 0.7% in the second quarter of the year, after a 2.6 % contraction in the prior quarter.

World Bank predicts slow growth for Sub-Saharan Africa

In its 18th edition of Africa’s Pulse report released in October, World Bank cut economic forecast of Africa to 2.7% from 3.1% mainly due to sluggish expansion Nigeria, Angola, and South Africa.

The report stated that economic recovery in the region is set to continue but at a more gradual pace. Growth in the region is projected to increase from 2.7% in 2018 to 3.3% in 2019, rising to an average of 3.6% in 2020–21.

Nigeria’s economy recorded slow growth in the second quarter of 2018 to 1.5%, a downturn from 1.95% growth recorded in the first quarter and 2.11% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Top 3

1 Finance What Nigeria's Diamond Bank downgrading to a national bank meansbullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX,...bullet
3 Finance Nigeria's central bank moves to save the Naira from further...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Santa Claus diver
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, AAPL, APHA, MO, CRUS)
ray dalio
Finance The 'big squeeze': Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, breaks down how the next financial meltdown will look different from the last
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
X
Advertisement