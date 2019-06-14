The Swiss Nigerian Business Council (SNBC) has donated the sum of N2 million, and bags of rice to four Charity organisations operating in Nigeria.

The council presented the organisations at the SNBC Event which was hosted by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Nigeria at the Lagos Yacht Club in Onikan, Lagos Island on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Speaking at the evening event, SNBC Chairman, Jacques Piekarski, commended the charity organisations for "doing a fantastic job", and "working very hard in difficult conditions" to make the world a better place.

"Thank you so much for your work," he said.

The charity organisations - Slum2School Africa, Hearts of Gold Children's Hospice, Missionaries of Charity, and the Nigerian Red Cross - each got the sum of N500,000 in donations when they were visited by SNBC board members on May 27.

In a brief presentation of the activities of the organisations, Piekarski disclosed that Slum2School Africa, with over 8020 volunteers from 33 countries, empowers underserved children in slums to realise their full potential. The N500,000 donated to the organisation was earmarked to sponsor five secondary school pupils for an academic year.

Hearts of Gold Children's Hospice provides respite care for children in Nigeria free of charge and is dependent on donations from individuals and organisations, while the Missionaries of Charity provides care for street children, refugees, former prostitutes, the mentally ill, sick children, abandoned children, lepers, AIDS sufferers, the aged, and convalescent without charge.

The Nigerian Red Cross has over 500,000 volunteers in Nigeria and is the foremost emergency responder in the country.

Andrew Lynch, MSC Nigeria's managing director, also made a presentation on the challenges and prospects of West African seaports at the SNBC Event, while the General Manager of Medlog Logistics Services Nigeria, Martin Thomle, brought the evening to a close with another presentation.