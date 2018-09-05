Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Snap flushes to record low as shares slide for 6th straight day (SNAP)

Finance Snap flushes to record low as shares slide for 6th straight day (SNAP)

Snap shares plunged Wednesday for a sixth straight session amid the tech sell-off as social-media execs testimony before Congress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. play

Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

  • Snap touched a record low Wednesday.
  • The company introduced two new style of its Spectacles camera glasses.
  • Social media execs are testify before Congress about their response to Russian interference during the 2016 election.
  • Watch Snap share in real-time here.

Snap shares slid 4% Wednesday, down for a sixth straight session, to a record low of $10.07 apiece as the tech sector came under pressure while social-media execs testified before Congress.

The selling came despite Snap introducing two new styles of itd Spectacles camera glasses on Wednesday. The new styles look more like standard sunglasses, less obvious that they have built-in cameras — and will sell at $200, $70 more than its original Spectacles.

Snap's stock has been under pressure since last month, when the company reported earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines but said its number of daily active users fell 2% compared to the first quarter to 188 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting that number to increase to 193 million.

That headwind followed similar calamity from its social-media peers Facebook and Twitter, which also saw their user bases drop as debate escalates over censorship and the spread of misinformation.

Social-media names are in the crosshairs on Wednesday as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifying Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about their company's response to Russian interference during the 2016 election.

Shares of Twitter sank more than 5% and Facebook dropped 2%.

Dorsey is scheduled to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

Snap shares are down 30% this year.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Bill Gates is worth $95 billion and he plans to give most of it...bullet
2 Finance The 22 best places to live in America if you want to make a...bullet
3 Finance Here's how much money 19 rich and famous power couples are worthbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Screen Shot 2018 09 05 at 14.41.33
Finance The pound soared after reports of a major Brexit compromise from Germany
Co-Founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and President and CEO of the Aspen Institute Walter Isaacson speak onstage during Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Finance Snap flushes to record low as shares slide for 6th straight day (SNAP)
Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey are sworn-in for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms.
Finance Tech stocks are tumbling as Twitter and Facebook testify before Congress (FB, TWTR)