Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Share buybacks have been helping keep the bull market afloat — these 8 companies have contributed the most

Finance Share buybacks have been helping keep the bull market afloat — these 8 companies have contributed the most

Over the past decade, S&P 500 companies bought back $4.4 trillion shares, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Over the decade, S&amp;P 500 companies bought back $4.4 trillion shares, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion. play

Over the decade, S&P 500 companies bought back $4.4 trillion shares, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • Companies who were flush with cash started to buy back shares after the S&P 500 started to recover from the global financial crisis.
  • Buybacks cut a company's total share count, and spread the profits over fewer shares, boosting their per-share earnings.
  • Over the past decade, S&P 500 companies bought back $4.4 trillion shares, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion.
  • Share buybacks are expected to continue growing for the coming months, according to an analyst from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

For the 9-1/2-year equity bull run, share buybacks have been a solid backbone of the stock market's continued growth. Buybacks cut a company's total share count, and spread the profits over fewer shares, boosting their per-share earnings and satisfying Wall Street.

After the S&P 500 started to recover from its financial crisis low in March 2009, companies that were flush with cash started to buy back shares. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P 500 companies have bought back $4.4 trillion shares over the past decade, including the record-breaking buybacks from Apple that totaled $226.6 billion. No company has bought back more shares than Apple, which announced in March 2012 it would use a large chunk of cash to make the purchases.

The amount in share repurchases executed by S&P 500 companies hit a record of $190.6 billion in the second quarter, a 58.7 % year-over-year increase, and that number is expected to keep growing for the coming months, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“Given the record earnings, strong cash-flow, investor demand and corporate statements, the indications are that the high level will continue for the rest of the year,” said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Here are the top eight companies that contributed $689.4 billion, or 16% of the total S&P global 500 companies buybacks, mostly from the information technology and financial sectors.

8. Home Depot

8. Home Depot play

8. Home Depot

(Business Insider)

Ticker: HD

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market cap: $243.5 billion

10-year buybacks: $50.7 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



7. Intel

7. Intel play

7. Intel

(Business Insider)

Ticker: INTC

Sector: Information Technology

Market cap: $216.9 billion

10-year buybacks: $55 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



6. Wells Fargo

6. Wells Fargo play

6. Wells Fargo

(Business Insider)

Ticker: WFC

Sector: Financials

Market cap: $272.1 billion

10-year buybacks: $56.4 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



5. JPMorgan

5. JPMorgan play

5. JPMorgan

(Business Insider)

Ticker: JPM

Sector: Financials

Market cap: $399.2 billion

10-year buybacks: $62.8 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



4. Oracle

4. Oracle play

4. Oracle

(Business Insider)

Ticker: ORCL

Sector: Information Technology

Market cap: $190 billion

10-year buybacks: $67.1 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



3. Cisco Systems

3. Cisco Systems play

3. Cisco Systems

(Business Insider)

Ticker: CSCO

Sector: Information Technology

Market cap: $227.5 billion

10-year buybacks: $67.9 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



2. Microsoft

2. Microsoft play

2. Microsoft

(Business Insider)

Ticker: MSFT

Sector: Information Technology

Market cap: $878.6 billion

10-year buybacks: $102.8 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



1. Apple

1. Apple play

1. Apple

(Business Insider)

Ticker: AAPL

Sector: Information Technology

Market cap: $1.1 trillion

10-year buybacks: $226.6 billion

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices



Top 3

1 Finance We visited Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) branches on the island and...bullet
2 Finance The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank...bullet
3 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Participants make human towers or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaime square in Barcelona, Spain.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SIRI, SHLD, FB, NKE, P)
null
Finance Sirius XM agrees to pay $3.5 billion in stock for Pandora to create the world's largest audio-entertainment company (P, SIRI)
Jamie Dimon
Finance 75 banks have joined JPMorgan's blockchain payments 'party'
money champagne wimbledon wealth rich wealthy.JPG
Finance The world's super rich families are turning their backs on hedge funds (UBS)
X
Advertisement