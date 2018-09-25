Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Santander poaches UBS investment bank chief Andrea Orcel as new CEO

Finance Santander poaches UBS investment bank chief Andrea Orcel as new CEO

"Delighted that Andrea Orcel is joining us as Group CEO. As we continue to transform Santander his experience is invaluable. Welcome Andrea," Ana Botin, Santander's executive chairman said in a tweet.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andrea Orcel play

Andrea Orcel

(Reuters)

  • UBS investment banking head Orcel appointed as new group CEO of Santander.
  • Orcel, a nine-year veteran of Switzerland's largest bank, will join Santander from early 2019, Santander said in a statement.
  • As a consequence of Orcel's departure, UBS has named Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky as the new co-heads of the investment banking division.

Andrea Orcel, the head of investment banking at UBS has left the bank to become the new CEO of Spanish lender Santander, it was announced on Tuesday.

Orcel, a nine-year veteran of Switzerland's largest bank, will join Santander from early 2019, Santander said in a statement.

"Delighted that Andrea Orcel is joining us as Group CEO. As we continue to transform Santander his experience is invaluable. Welcome Andrea," Ana Botin, Santander's executive chairman said in a tweet shortly after the news was announced.

Orcel, who had headed UBS' investment bank from 2012 onwards, spent almost two decades with Merrill Lynch prior to joining the bank.

As a consequence of Orcel's departure, UBS has named Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky as the new co-heads of the investment banking division, with the pair taking the reins from October 1. Novelli is currently UBS' head of corporate client solutions, while Karofsky is global head of equities.

"Rob and Piero are well placed to continue driving the success of the Investment Bank within our proven model. Both are veterans of the industry with significant experience and I am certain they will further advance our business," Sergio Ermotti, UBS' CEO said.

Top 3

1 Finance We visited Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) branches on the island and...bullet
2 Finance The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading of Skye Bank...bullet
3 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Finance Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Argentina's new Finance Minister Luis Caputo arrives for a news conference at Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Caputo and Argentina's new Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne replace outgoing Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay who was fired by President Mauricio Macri on Monday, Dec. 26.
Finance Argentina's currency tumbles more than 5% after the head of its central bank unexpectedly quits
Argentina's new Finance Minister Luis Caputo arrives for a news conference at Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Caputo and Argentina's new Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne replace outgoing Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay who was fired by President Mauricio Macri on Monday, Dec. 26.
Finance Argentina's currency tumbles more than 5% after the head of its central bank unexpectedly quits
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017
Finance A Canadian cannabis producer exported CBD oil to patients in Australia and its stock is surging (TLRY)
X
Advertisement