NNPC has awarded oil lifting contracts to 15 companies after the completion of the tender exercise.

The contract is under the 2019/2020 Direct Sale of Crude oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum products (DSDP) of 14 billion litres

During the period, the companies will have access to offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to (the) NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The Nigerian government has said 15 oil firms have won bids to lift crude oil for a period of one year.

The agreement was under the 2019/2020 Direct Sale of Crude Oil and Direct Purchase of Petroleum Products (DSDP) of 14 billion litres.

Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC's spokesperson stated this in a statement issued on Sunday, August 18th, in Abuja.

Ughamadu said the 15 consortia/companies emerged successful after the completion of the tender exercise.

“The contract is for one year effective October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020.

“The consortia/companies made up of reputable and experienced international companies and Nigerian Downstream companies emerged successful to undertake the 2019/2020 DSDP arrangement,” he said.

Under the DSDP arrangement, the companies will (have) access to offtake crude oil and in return, deliver corresponding petroleum products of equivalent value to NNPC, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The essence of the DSDP is to ensure sustained product supply in the country.

The 15 oil companies are:

1. BP OIL INTERNATIONAL LTD./AYM SHAFA LTD.

2. VITOL SA/CALSON-HYSON

3. TOTSA TOTAL OIL TRADING SA/TOTAL NIG. PLC

4. GUNVOR INTERNATIONAL B.V./AY MAIKIFI OIL & GAS CO. LTD.

5. TRAFIGURA PTE LTD./A. A. RANO NIG. LTD

6. CEPSA S.A.U./OANDO PLC

7. MOCOH SA/MOCOH NIG. LTD.

8. LITASCO SA/BRITTANIA-U NIG. LTD./FREEPOINT COMMODITIES

9. MRS OIL & GAS COMPANY LTD

10. SAHARA ENERGY RESOURCE LTD

11. BONO ENERGY LTD./ETERNA PLC/ARKLEEN OIL & GAS LTD./AMAZON ENERGY

12. MATRIX ENERGY LTD./PETRATLANTIC ENERGY LTD./UTM OFFSHORE LTD./LEVENE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT LTD

13. MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING SA/ BARBEDOS OIL & GAS SERVICES LTD./RAINOIL LTD./PETROGAS ENERGY

14. ASIAN OIL & GAS PTE LTD./ EYRIE ENERGY LTD./ MASTERS ENERGY OIL & GAS LTD/CASIVA LTD

15. DUKE OIL COMPANY INCORPORATED.