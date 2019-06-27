The list, the 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, is based on the comprehensive pan-Africa survey of the most admired brands among African consumers.

Kenya’s telecommunication giant, Safaricom is the most admired brand made in Kenya and the most admired made in Kenya brand listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

This is according to the latest Brand Africa rankings, developed by pan-African branding and reputation advisory firm, Brand Leadership Group supported by GeoPoll the world’s leading mobile surveying platform, and strategic analysis and insights by Kantar, the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company.

The list, the 7th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, is based on the comprehensive pan-Africa survey of the most admired brands among African consumers.

In the Kenya and regional results, which are dominated by non-African brands, Coca Cola was recognized as the overall Most Admired Brand in Kenya.

In the media sub-survey, Citizen Television was recognized as the Most Admired Media Brand Made in Kenya.

Kenya’s KCB was recognized as the most admired financial services brand in Kenya. Safaricom’s Mpesa (#13), retained its pole position among mobile money brands with Orange Money (#18), MTN Mobile Money (#19) and Tigo (#23), underscores the impact of not only Mpesa as the catalyst but mobile as a key enabler for financial access.

In a category analysis, Kenya Airways (Aviation/Transport), Citizen (Media), Safaricom (Telecoms), Tusker (Alcoholic Beverages), KCB (Financial Services) are the leading Made in Kenya brands in a list that’s 50% African (Kenya) and 50% non-African.

Established in 2011, the Brand Africa rankings, are based on a comprehensive survey among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, conducted in 25 countries which collectively account for 80% of Africa’s population and 75% of the continent’s GDP.