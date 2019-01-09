The initiative came up after a new year’s challenge to Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore by a local comedian to support the Divas Power Initiative.

Kenya’s telecommunication giant, Safaricom has launched an initiative that aims at positively transforming lives of communities across Kenya dubbed Ndoto Zetu.

The initiative came up after a new year’s challenge to Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore by a local comedian to support the Divas Power Initiative.

Founded by Moesha Kibibi, a professional dancer, Divas Power seeks to reach and empower kids from slums across the country.

“Ndoto Zetu is about supporting Kenyans who are doing extraordinary things for their communities. We will select 500 of such projects to support, enhancing their communities in the process. Because when we say Twaweza, we really do mean that when we come together, great things happen,” said Bob Collymore, Safaricom CEO.

Consequently, Mr Collymore pledged to educate 18 girls from Divas Power for a period of 5 years. The Telco has now opened the opportunity to other Kenyans who like Moesha have dreams to transform their communities.

The telco firm is inviting Kenyans to share their dreams and aspirations that they hope to achieve this year that will have a positive effect on their communities.

“Over the years we have invested in big projects, however, we realize that these projects require longer lead times to complete, while some of the smaller community needs can be solved fairly quickly when we partner with the likes of Moesha and other like-minded Kenyans who are passionate about improving livelihoods,” said Mr. Collymore.

Safaricom has transformed millions of lives through community projects ranging from schools, health facilities to water projects among other projects that have seen the significant transformation of different communities across Kenya.

To have their dreams actualized, interested Kenyans will be required to make written submissions to the Safaricom Website or visit Safaricom retail shops countrywide and fill in application forms.

Submission kicked off on Monday, 7th January 2019 and will run until Saturday 6th April 2019.