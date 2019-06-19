On Tuesday, RwandAir’s Airbus A330 touched down at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at around 10:30P.M local time (4:30P.M Rwandan time).

On Tuesday, RwandAir’s Airbus A330 touched down at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at around 10:30P.M local time (4:30P.M Rwandan time) to a big welcome, completing the national carrier’s longest ever commercial flight.

The flight, which lasted a total of 14 hours and 50 minute-flight and started from Kigali International Airport at 00:52A.M on Tuesday, was the airline’s first commercial flight to China.

Among the 234 passengers onboard were Rwanda’s State Minister for Transport Eng. Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye and RwandAir’s chief executive Yvonne Makolo.

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, Zhang Wenping, the director of the political section at the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, said the flights will make travel between the two countries shorter and more convenient.

“It has been taking up to 24 hours to travel from Kigali to Guangzhou, but the new route will reduce this time,” she said.

She added that RwandAir’s flights will make it easier for Chinese and Rwandan businesses and tourists to travel either direction, thus boosting economic activity between the two countries.

Kigali-Guangzhou is one of the three new routes Rwanda’s national carrier had planned to open in a space of three months having already launched flights to DR Congo’s capital of Kinshasa. The third is Kigali-Tel Aviv which is expected to be launched on June 26.

The flights will be operated three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.