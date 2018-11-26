Retail stocks are rallying on Cyber Monday after Black Friday sales hit a record high

Pulse.ng logo
This year's Black Friday hit record highs, sending retail stocks up across the broad on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday play

Cyber Monday

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • Black Friday sales hit a record high this year as much of the buying occurred online.
  • As a result, retail stocks are rallying as the holiday shopping wave continues on Cyber Monday 2018.
  • Watch Amazon, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Kohl's trade live.

Shoppers were projected to have spent $59.6 billion over the Black Friday weekend, up 5.7% year-over-year, according to GlobalData Retail data. That would be good enough for the fastest Back Friday growth rate since the 2011.

And according to Adobe Analytics data, much of the sales boost is happening online. Total online spending on Wednesday reached $2.4 billion, a whopping 31.8% increase from 2017. Additionally, Thanksgiving Day online sales totaled $3.7 billion, up 28% versus a year ago. Black Friday was similarly impressive, with $6.2 billion in online sales.

And the projections for Cyber Monday are looking good as well. This year, Cyber Monday online/e-commerce sales could exceed $3 billion, up from last year's $2.4 billion, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse trends.

As a result, retail stocks are rallying as the holiday shopping wave continues on Cyber Monday. Here's the scoreboard as of 10:11 a.m. ET:

