The price changes are as a result of decline in the average landing cost of petrol and diesel per cubic metre in June

In a statement on Wednesday, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Robert Oimeke announced that prices of super petrol and diesel have decreased by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 per litre respectively.

The authority explained that the changes resulted from a 5.64 per cent decline in the average landed cost of super petrol, from $528.26 per cubic metre in June, to $498.46 in July. The cost of diesel decreased by 7.11 per cent, from $519.39 to $482.47.

Poor households which depend on Kerosene for cooking and lighting will, however, have to dig deeper into their pockets to afford a liter of the same.

The price of kerosene has increased by Sh1.98 per litre as per the latest review due to increased landing cost by 1.88 per cent, from $503.63 to $513.10 per cubic metre.

Following the adjustments, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh112.53, diesel at Sh100.60 and kerosene at Sh103.95 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, the three products will be sold at Sh109.89, Sh97.97 and Sh101.32 per litre respectively.

In Kisumu, motorists will pay Sh114.01 for super petrol, Sh102.29 for diesel and Sh105.64 for kerosene, whereas in Nakuru, they will pay Sh113.01, Sh101.30 and Sh104.65 respectively.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, a litre of super petrol will cost motorists Sh114.02, diesel Sh102.30 and kerosene Sh105.65.