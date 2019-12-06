President Kenyatta has signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill effectively releasing Sh73.4 billion ($734 million) to MDAs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Supplementary Appropriation Bill (No.2) of 2019, effectively paving way for the release of Sh73.4 billion ($734 million) from the government’s consolidated fund.

The Bill, which was presented to the President for signing by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was passed by Parliament yesterday.

State House of Kenya

The new funding is set to impact Ministerial and State Department (MDAs) budgets as the government agencies register varying adjustments in allocations. The funds will go towards funding various government services and projects for the period ending 30th June 2020.

The signing of the appropriation bill into law will see the government’s net spending rise a further 3.5% from the original approved estimates of Sh1.928 trillion earlier in the year with the new spend being pushed into further development expenditures.

However, only Sh54.3 billion of the Sh73.4 billion will be spent after Parliament approved cuts amounting to Sh19.1 billion represented in Treasury’s original proposal.

Kenyan Parliament Building

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, President Kenyatta signed into law, the Kenya Roads Board (Amendment) Bill 2019.

One of the reforms outlined in the new law is setting the limit of the money allocated to rural roads at 10 percent of the funds appropriated by Parliament annually.

The signed Bill restructures the mandate and operations of the Kenya Roads Board and other agencies in the roads sector by, among other changes, outlining how funds including exchequer resources will be utilized in the construction and maintenance of the county's roads.