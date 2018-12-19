President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented $28.80 billion (N8.83 trillion) budget for 2019 to the National Assembly for scrutiny.

This is President Buhari's fourth and last budget for his first term in office as he is also seeking re-election for the February 2019 presidential poll.

Oil production is projected at 2.3 million barrel per day at an oil price of $60 per barrel and exchange rate at N305 to the dollar, the official rate pegged by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Other highlights include real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.01% and inflation rate of 9.98%.

The 2019 budget is smaller compared to the record N9.12 trillion budget for 2018 that the lawmakers approved mid-year.

Paul Alaje, a development and finance analyst, in an interview with Channels Television on the 2019 budget said plans on job creation is still missing as unemployment jumped into 23.1% in September 2018.