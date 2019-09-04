Developing countries including Kenya have been facing a challenge in disposing household material like electronics, furniture, and others.

PigiaMe provides a platform where Kenyans can sell off what they don’t need and from the same website, buy an item they can use all at affordable prices to the common mwananchi.

PigiaMe, a leading online classifieds site, eases decluttering in homes through its “uza chap-chap” model for the local mwananchi.

The largest affected group is the Kenyan middle class who are stuck with household goods that are still in good condition and would wish to sell them off and buy what they currently need, like selling an infant car seat so they could get a bicycle for their child, or a 17” TV they bought when they moved out on their own for a bigger digital TV.

With more a wide array listing in each category, PigiaMe is steadily becoming the favourite buying and selling platform for many expatriates and local mwananchi.

Speaking about the website, PigiaMe’s Head of Business Development and Operations, Charles Sabula, said;

“With the current rise in garage sales and flea markets being organised in popular neighbourhoods,Kenyans are clearly seeking an opportunity to trade anything they no longer need and purchase what they need from each other in a second-hand goods trade. We have provided a platform that is their solution to trading online in a safe platform”

PigiaMe goes a long way in solving a problem that has been a nightmare for many residents who previously didn’t have an economic avenue to dispose of their used household items.

Serving Kenyans since 2014, the website provides a one stop shop, the website gives Kenyans a one-stop-shop for all the items they need to purchase or sell in an online ‘gikomba market’setup style.