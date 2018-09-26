Papa John's spikes after a report says Papa John is in talks to buy back the pizza chain (PZZA)

news

Papa John's founder and ex-CEO John Schnatter is reportedly in talks with private equity firms to re-purchase the pizza chain he departed from earlier this year.

CNBC said some firms have turned him away, worried about reputational risks, following his admission of using the N-word on a company conference call in May.

Shares surged 10% following the report.

"Several private equity firms have turned him down though, concerned about of the reputational risks inherent in partnering with him" CNBC's Lauren Hirsch reports.

"Meantime, those interested in buying Papa John's do not believe that working with Schnatter is the best path towards a winning offer, some of the sources say."

Schnatter, who still owns nearly a third of the pizza chain, resigned from its board in July after admitting to using a racial slur on a company conference call in May. He had previously departed his post as CEO last December.

Since Schnatter left the company, Papa John's enacted a "poison pill" provision designed to prevent him from taking over the company by buying its stock on the open market. It's not clear how this caveat may work if a private equity firm — which have been snapping up fast-food shares left and right lately — were to work with Schnatter to acquire a majority stake.

Papa John's shares were down 33% this year.