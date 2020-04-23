OmniBSIC Bank is one of the five properly run but solvent Ghanaian owned banks selected to benefit from the GHC2 billion GAT support.

This support is to help them meet the new MCR which took effect in January 2019. It is also to provide business development support for the banks to strengthen their corporate governance and growth.

In a statement, OmniBsic said the receipt of the money brings to completion the processes to meet the MCR.

“This comes as good news for the bank and its customers and further underscores the confidence that the Bank of Ghana has in OmniBSIC bank.”

Meanwhile, the bank says it has improved on safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic and entreated customers to use the e-banking systems available in doing business.

“As a truly customer-focused bank, the well-being of our customers, staff and the general public remains the bank’s utmost priority. Bearing this in mind, it continues to amplify its efforts via the following measures to help in the fight against COVID-19.”

The bank added that to practice social distancing as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus they do not allow more than six customers inside the banking hall of a branch.

The bank has provided logistics to protect staff and customers.

“These include gloves, hand sanitizers, rubbing alcohol, face masks, and temperature guns for all branches. To help customers maintain hand hygiene, the bank has installed hand sanitizers at all its ATM outlets,” it said.

“The Bank has recently enhanced its mobile banking service to include bank account to wallet, wallet to bank account, direct merchant payments, funds transfer, and many other transactions to make it unnecessary for clients to make physical transactions,” it added.