Nvidia gets a $350 price target — the most bullish on Wall Street (NVDA)

news

Nvidia received a $350 price target at Needham — the most bullish on Wall Street.

The chipmaker on Wednesday launched AI data center platform TensorRT, which could deliver the industry’s most advanced inference acceleration.

Nvidia last month unveiled GeForce RTX series , which can perform real-time ray tracing thanks to its new Turing architecture. a new lineup of video cards,, which can perform real-time ray tracing thanks to its new Turing architecture.

Watch Nvidia trade in real time here.

Nvidia shares jumped more than 2% early Friday after Needham raised its price target to $350 a share — the most bullish on Wall Street — saying its dominance in artificial intelligence and has it well positioned to capitalize on the next wave of computing.



"We see striking parallels between Nvidia's dominance in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine learning and the 'Wintel' platform during the era of PC computing," Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill in a note sent out to clients on Friday. Wintel comes from two words "Windows" and "Intel" and refers to all personal computers based on the Intel microprocessor and one of the Windows operating system from Microsoft.