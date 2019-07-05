Airtel Africa Plc had planned Cross Border Secondary Listing of 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares on the stock exchange after its London admission.

The NSE said it will provide further details about the listing and other market conditions.

The stock market regulator had granted a listing waiver to the telco but market sources told The Nation Newspaper that “the NSE had come under pressure not to be seen to prioritise its interest above investors interest.”

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday confirmed that did not meet the minimum requirement of 300 shareholders stipulated in the listing rules.