The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.12% to Friday to close at 32,453.69. Market capitalisation climbed to N14.0 billion to close at N12.1 trillion.

The market closed bearish on Wednesday due to profit-taking after days of rally that led to a gain of about 6.7% since the beginning of February.

Nigeria's general election to hold Saturday, February 23 and March 9, 2019

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rescheduled February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections. The postponement may not go down well with investors.

NSE has asked listed companies to adopt the Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018

Nigeria's inflation rate dropped to 11.37% in January 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday in its CPI report.

The 11.37 per cent inflation rate for January is 0.07 percentage points lower than the 11.44 per cent which the country recorded in December.

Nestle Nigeria Plc has scheduled the meeting of the Board of Directors for March 4, 2019, to consider the draft financial statements for the year ended, December 31, 2018.

Nigerian Breweries on Friday released its 2018 accounts and financial statements

Transcorp Plc released consolidated and separate audited financials for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The NSE continues on positive performance despite election risks

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 32,715.20, while market capitalisation added N442 billion to close at N12.2 trillion last week