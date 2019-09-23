The news of a fire incident at Nigeria’s Unity Bank greeted the business environment on Monday, September 23rd, 2019.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Unity Bank Plc says fire incident did not affect the Banking Hall and other strategic business areas.

Fire razed one of the floors of Nigeria's commercial bank, Unity Bank on Monday morning.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the financial institution said the incident did not affect the “banking hall and other strategic business areas.”

Tomi Somefun, Unity Bank MD

What is the cost of the fire to Unity Bank Plc

The bank said the extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

“We regret to inform the public that there was a fire incident on one of the floors of our Head Office building early this morning.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but the fire service has intervened and brought the situation under control. While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident.

From current observations, however, the Banking Hall and other strategic business areas were not affected,” the bank said in a statement Monday.

Unity Bank says further developments regarding the incident will be made public later.

Fire incidents at Nigerian financial institutions

Fire outbreaks in recent years have also affected First Bank Of Nigeria, in Lagos, destroying ATMs and other valuables, Ecobank Nigeria headquarters and the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja.