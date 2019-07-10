In its Q1 public data report released on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office said the figure represents N560 billion increase in the total public debt from $79.437 billion recorded in December 2018.

According to the DMO, domestic debt recorded N458.363 billion increase across federal, states and federal capital territory while external debt increased by N101.6 billion during the same period.

Patience Oniha, Director-general, Debt Management Office (DMO), reiterated that the “total public debt to GDP ratio stands at 19.03% which is within the 25% debt limit imposed by the government.”

Foreign Debt level

FGN + States & FCT only - $25.61 billion

Domestic debt level