Nigeria's equity market loses 2.21% as coronavirus outbreak hit Lagos.

Sub Saharan Africa may lose up to $4 billion worth of exports over the outbreak

World markets wipe off $5 trillion in total value.

The Nigerian equities market closed negative today as All Shares Index (ASI) lost 2.21% to close at 26,216.46 points as against 0.62% depreciation recorded previously.

On Thursday, the authorities reported the first confirmed case of deadly coronavirus in Sub Saharan Africa. The virus has ravaged the world economy, including the US and China stocks have hit the rock in recent days.

During today’s trade, the market breadth index was negative with 19 losers against 13 gainers, and Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands down at 2.33%.

Highlights of the report:

FLOUR MILL (-8.70%) was the top today loser while JAIZ BANK (+9.43%) led the gainers’ chart.

ZENITH BANK (-0.26%) was the most actively traded stock with about 46 million units of shares worth about N868 million.

Sector Performance

NSE Banking Index: Was down by 1.38%, as a result of the declines in NPFMCRFBK (-6.25%), ETI (-4.00%), ACCESS (-2.78%), GUARANTY (-2.22%) and UBA (-2.10%).

NSE Consumer Goods Index: Fell by 0.89%, due to the losses in FLOUR MILLS (-8.70%), HONEYFLOUR (-4.76%) and NB (-2.17%).

NSE Oil & Gas Index: Lost 0.56%, due to fall in OANDO (-5.66%).

NSE Industrial Index: Closed flat.

Analysts at Investment One maintained that investors should take positions in quality names with a medium to long time investment horizon as prices remain attractive at current levels.

The World Health Organisation and the other foreign bodies have expressed concerns that Nigeria and other African nations may not be able to tackle the outbreak. The economies of Sub Saharan Africa are also projected to lose up to $4 billion worth of exports with China.

n Friday, reports have it that the world share markets wiped out $5 trillion in total value as stocks experienced the worst crash since the 2008 global financial crisis.