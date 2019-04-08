The All Shares Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.53% to close at 29,162.24 points as against 0.21% appreciation recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.22%.
Nigerian stock market sheds $473 million as investors await economic and policy direction
Nigerian stocks market closed negative on Monday as shedding $473 million (N170.58 billion) as investors await economic and policy directions after 2019 elections.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng