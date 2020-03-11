Naira declines by 1.10% to N367 per dollar at the parallel market.

The Nigeria stock market also closes negative with NSE ASI losing 3.35% to close at 23,572.75pts.

Analysts express worry that the plunge in global oil prices may pressure the Nigerian government to devalue the naira.

It also declined by 0.63% to close at N478 against the Pound and 1.74% to close at N410 against Euro.

A towel with a print of the Nigerian naira is displayed for sale at a street market in the central business district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos February 4, 2016.

The drop was the first major one since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced measures to ensure stability at the foreign exchange markets.

Some of the measures include the introduction of multiple fx regimes in the country and frequent interventions.

For years, it has stabled at N360 – N363 at the parallel market and N306 at the official market side. On the Investors & Exporters Foreign Exchange Window (IEFX), the Naira gained 0.37% to N368 per dollar.

It stayed stable at the highly official pegged price at N306.95 per dollar.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian stock exchange lost the most in almost a decade as sell-off persists. The Stock's All Share Index declined by 4.9%.

Nigerian stock market trading floor brandspur

At today's trade, market further closed negative with NSE ASI losing 3.35% to close at 23,572.75pts. Today’s performances were mainly due to the losses recorded in NESTLE (-10.00%), DANGCEM (-10.00%), STERLNBANK (-9.93%), CONOIL (-9.88%) and UCAP (-9.83%) which offset the gains recorded in CHAMS (+10.00%), COURTVILLE (+10.00%), FCMB (+9.93%), UNILEVER (+9.91%) and UBA (+9.73%).

