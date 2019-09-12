Nigerian government approves 2.2% increase in VAT

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Finance Minister, says the decision will be communicated to the National Assembly for consideration.

Business Insider SSA looks at how the new VAT regime will affect you

The Nigerian government has approved an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 5% to 7.2% to expand fiscal revenue in the country.

Zainab Ahmed, Nigeria's Finance Minister, Budget & National Planning stated this at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, September 11th.

“This is important because the federal government only retains 15% of the VAT, 85% is actually for the states and local government and the state need additional revenue to be able to meet the obligations of the minimum wage.

“This process involves extensive consultations that need to be made across the country at various levels and also it will involve the review of the VAT Act. So, it is not going to be implemented immediately until the Act is reviewed,” the Minister said.

Ahmed said the decision will be communicated to the National Assembly for consideration alongside the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

What’s VAT

In Nigeria, Value Added Tax (VAT) is payable on goods and services consumed by any person, whether government agencies, business organisation or individuals.

According to the Value Added Tax Act Cap V1 LFN 2004 (as amended), some of the items excluded from VAT include Medical and pharmaceutical raw materials and products, basic food items, baby products, commercial vehicles and spare parts, fertiliser, diplomatic goods and other services.

Here's how the new VAT regime will affect you