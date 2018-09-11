Nigerian bakers planning to increase the price of bread and here's why

Bread Makers said it may be forced to embark on a price increase which will make bread unaffordable to the common man.
Jemide Tosan, the President of the association, stated this at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, September 10, 2018.
He said the high cost of baking ingredients have rendered most premium bakeries into financial loss.
The association said the prices of flour, sugar and other baking ingredients had increased threefold in the past three years.
The group said between 2015 and 2018, the price of raw materials had increased by 100%. The raw materials include flour, salt, margarine, sugar, yeast, preservative, diesel and others.
With the prevailing situation, premium bakeries said it may be forced to embark on a price increase, “which will further make bread unaffordable to the common man”.
In a live programme on Channels Television Business Morning, Analyst at Financial Derivatives said the trend is worrisome and to salvage the situation the government must revisit its import policies.
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
MTN is dragging Nigerian government to court over multi billion-dollar dispute
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017