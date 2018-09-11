Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nigerian bakers planning to increase the price of bread and here's why

Finance Nigerian bakers planning to increase the price of bread and here's why

Bread Makers said it may be forced to embark on a price increase which will make bread unaffordable to the common man.

  • Published:
Nigerian bakers planning to increase the price of bread and here's why play L-R: President of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria( PBAN), Tosan Jemide, Vice President, Bose Ladi Ofolu, Mr Ladipo Ajayi, Asst. Secretary and Prof. Olugbenro Oyekan, Secretary at the maiden press conference in Lagos (brandspurng)

The Premium Bread Makers Association of Nigeria said it may be forced to increase the price of bread due to the high cost of baking ingredients in the country.

Jemide Tosan, the President of the association, stated this at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, September 10, 2018.

He said the high cost of baking ingredients have rendered most premium bakeries into financial loss.

Why the price of bread may increase

The association said the prices of flour, sugar and other baking ingredients had increased threefold in the past three years.

The group said between 2015 and 2018, the price of raw materials had increased by 100%. The raw materials include flour, salt, margarine, sugar, yeast, preservative, diesel and others.

With the prevailing situation, premium bakeries said it may be forced to embark on a price increase, “which will further make bread unaffordable to the common man”.

In a live programme on Channels Television Business Morning, Analyst at Financial Derivatives said the trend is worrisome and to salvage the situation the government must revisit its import policies.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Finance Good news for SMEs in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and...bullet
2 Finance Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streakbullet
3 Finance Amazon bought Whole Foods to take on the grocery business —...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rush hour traffic begins to buid up heading North through the Blackwall Tunnel past the Canary Wharf business district on January 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by )
Finance JPMorgan and Citi say just hundreds of jobs will leave London due to Brexit — not thousands
Good news Britain!
Finance UK workers are finally getting a pay rise
President Donald Trump.
Finance UBS analysed 450 million words to find the companies most worried about Trump's trade war
Traders react at the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks mostly higher as tech breaks 4-day losing streak