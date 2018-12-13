news

The Nigerian government is claiming $1.1 billion in a lawsuit filed against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in a London court over corruption-stained Malabu oil deal (OPL 245) in 2011.

Lawyers of the Nigerian government said on Thursday, December 13, 2018, according to a Reuters report.

“It is alleged that purchase monies purportedly paid to the Federal Republic of Nigeria were in fact immediately paid through to a company controlled by Dan Etete, formerly the Nigerian minister of petroleum, and used for, amongst other things, bribes and kickbacks,” Reuters quoted a statement from the lawyers.

In August 2018, an Italian court sentenced a Nigerian man, Emeka Obi and an Italian middleman to four-year jail terms in a corruption case related to a 2011 offshore oilfield purchase.

The two international oil and giants - Royal Dutch Shell and Italian Agip-Eni - paid out about $1.1 billion to Dan Etete, Nigeria's former petroleum minister who had previously been convicted of money laundering in France.

The payment and oil deal became a subject investigation and several Nigerian government officials were believed to have received several million dollars in bribes for the enabling roles they played.

Shell and Eni have on several occasions reiterated that the payments were legitimate and denied any wrongdoings in the OPL 245 purchase.

Nigeria’s OPL 245

Nigeria’s OPL 245 is one of the biggest sources of untapped oil reserves on the African continent with reserves estimated at 9 billion barrels.

Nigeria lost estimated $6 billion in the messy oil deal

World-class oil experts at the Human and Environmental Development Agency, Global Witness, RE: Common and The Corner House, projected that Nigeria lost an estimated $6 billion to the controversial deepwater block Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 deal.

The projected lost revenue based on 2005 fiscal terms, according to analysts could fund Nigeria’s combined annual federal health and education budgets twice over.