Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nigeria awards over $41m mining exploration contract to 5 firms

Finance Nigeria awards over $41 million mining exploration contract to 5 firms with a 5-year tax holiday

Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Nigeria's minister of mining and steel development, says the contract was awarded to 5 firms for the exploration of priority minerals like gold, lead, zinc, iron ore and rare earth metals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria awards over $41 million mining exploration contract to 5 firms with a 5-year tax holiday play President Muhammadu Buhari (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

Nigeria government has awarded a mining contract to five exploration firms at N15 billion (over $41 million) as Africa's populous nation looks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Nigeria's minister of mining and steel development stated this at the 16th edition of the Mines and Money Conference in London on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Bwari said the government had invested so many resources in the solid mineral sector in the last three and half years.

In a statement seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa on the ministry's website, the senior official said the government has awarded N15 billion contract to five exploration companies for the exploration of priority minerals like gold, lead, zinc, iron ore and rare earth metals.

The statement did not include the names of the mining companies.

Nigeria awards over $41 million mining exploration contract to 5 firms with a 5-year tax holiday play

Abubakar Bawa Bwari, Nigeria's minister of mining and steel development

 

We have just awarded a N15 billion contract as part of our Integrated Exploration Programme to five exploration companies for the exploration of priority minerals like gold, lead, zinc, iron ore and rare earth metals.”

“Delineated areas arising from these activities will be blocked and concessioned to interested mining investors,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Reuters in London, Bwari said Nigeria had offered the mining companies a three to five year “tax holiday”, duty and tax-free importing of equipment, full ownership of their businesses and the ability to take profits out of the country.

Two years ago, the government secured a $150 million in financing from the World Bank to support the development of the country’s mining sector as part of an economic diversification programme.

The minister said he is making moves for things to work out quickly.

Top 3

1 Finance How Nigeria lost $6 billion to the controversial OPL 245 dealbullet
2 Finance Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealthbullet
3 Finance Microsoft briefly dethrones Apple as the most valuable US...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

elon musk
Lifestyle Tesla's head of security has left the company — here are all the key names who have departed this year (TSLA)
null
Finance Here's Apple's worst-case scenario in Trump's trade war, according to RBC (AAPL)
donald trump make farmers great again
Finance Farm bankruptcies are surging as Trump's trade war drags on
If you don't mind a stopover in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines is great bang for your buck
Finance I saved $500 on international airfare by flying a top-rated airline most people overlook, and it was one of the best economy trips I've had yet
X
Advertisement