Okonjo-Iweala says she has not declared her intention.

The Nigeria's former minister has 25-year experience at the World Bank as a development economist.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala may become the first female president of the World Bank.

Nigeria's former finance president, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she may reconsider the top job at the World Bank if the right people nominate her.

Okonjo-Iweala said this when she appeared on an interview with Richest Quest on CNN during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

ALSO READ: Jim Yong Kim resigns as head of World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva steps in

The former coordinating minister of the Nigerian economy who recently got appointed into the Twitter Board said if the right people nominate her for the World Bank presidency job, she will gladly do it.

“It is a shareholder’s decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate.

“If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes, ” she said when Quest asked.

Okonjo-Iweala says she has not declared her intention

She told Richard Quest that she has not declared her interest yet.

“No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like.”

World Bank presidency race

Seven years ago, Okonjo-Iweala battled for the World Bank presidency seat with the outgoing president, Jim Yong Kim.

Kim who became the 12th President of the World Bank Group in 2012 was re-elected in a unanimous vote for another 5-year term in 2016.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala may become the first female president of the World Bank

Okonjo-Iweala rose to the rank of Managing Director, Operations having spent a 25-year of her career at the World Bank as a development economist.

If she breaks through, she will become the first female president of the World Bank and the first person from Africa.