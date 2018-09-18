Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Netflix names the CEO of Business Insider's parent company to its board (NFLX)

Finance Netflix names the CEO of Business Insider's parent company to its board (NFLX)

Netflix appointed Mathias Döpfner to join its board of Directors. Döpfner is chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, a leading Eurpoean digital-publishing house based in Berlin and Business Insider's parent company.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, was appointed to Netflix's board of directors on Tuesday. play

Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, was appointed to Netflix's board of directors on Tuesday.

(Axel Springer)

  • Netflix appointed Mathias Döpfner to join its board of directors.
  • Döpfner is chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, a leading European digital-publishing house based in Berlin, Germany, and Business Insider's parent company.
  • Döpfner helped grow Axel Springer SE's digital revenues, which now account for 80% of the company’s operating income, from €117 million to €2.5 billion.
  • Watch Netflix trade in real-time here.

Netflix appointed a leader in digital publishing to join its board of directors.

The streaming-video provider announced Tuesday it had appointed Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, a Europe’s leading digital publishing house based in Berlin, Germany, and Business Insider's parent company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mathias to the Netflix board," Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings said in the press release.

“His leadership at the vanguard of both European business and digital media brings us invaluable perspective and insight as we work to build and constantly improve our business all over the world.”

In 1998, Mathias joined Axel Springer SE, initially as editor-in-chief of Die Welt and joined the Management Board since 2000. He became CEO of Axel Springer in 2002, and focused on digital transformation. He helped grow the company's digital revenues, which now accounts for 80% of the company’s operating income, from €117 million to €2.5 billion, the release said.

Other Netflix directors include former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and Zillow founder Richard Barton.

Shares of Netflix are up 2.6% Tuesday, after the company took home 23 Emmys on Monday evening. They have gained 79% this year.

Now read:

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Nigeria's central bank says banks will pay N10,000 fine for any...bullet
2 Finance Kenya’s capital ranked the sixth wealthiest city in the...bullet
3 Finance 5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Coca-Cola is 'closely watching' the cannabis space — and is reportedly eyeing a deal with one of Canada's biggest producers (KO)
Finance How mobile money is taking Africa by a storm
null
Finance Amazon's new feature shows it's becoming 'more mall than retailer' (AMZN)
AutoZone
Finance AutoZone slides after sales miss (AZO)