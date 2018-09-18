Netflix is rallying after winning 23 Emmys (NFLX)

Netflix shares are up more than 2% after the streaming giant took home 23 Emmys.
Netflix had a big night Monday at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 23 awards to tie HBO for the lead. The strong showing has shares of the streaming giant up 2.67% on Tuesday.
Netflix won in multiple acting categories, for shows including "The Crown," "Godless," and "Seven Seconds."
Despite being one of the hottest stocks this year, shares have been under pressure since topping out at $423.21 in late June. Netflix reported subscribers additions that fell well short of expectations in its second quarter. The company added 5.1 million subscribers globally versus the expected 6.3 million.
Netflix shares were up 78.56% this year.