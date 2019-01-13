The Sh300 charge was an increase from Sh140 in 2013 by former Governor Evans Kidero’s administration.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko issued a directive on Friday, reducing parking fees from Sh300 ($3) to Sh200 ($2), noting that the reduction was in line with his manifesto.

“I’m calling on all Nairobi motorists to pay the daily parking fees through our systems and avoid middlemen who deny the county government the much needed revenue,” he said.

The county's parking services director, Tom Tinega, asked the ICT director to liaise with JamboPay, the firm contracted to digitise all City Hall revenue streams including parking, to ensure the new levy is configured into the system.

Mr Tinega noted that the Nairobi County Finance Act 2018 was passed and gazetted on December 20, 2018 and was therefore to be implemented.

In a letter dated January 10, the official said JamboPay must ensure the new rate is executed.

The letter was copied to Webtribe Limited, JamboPay's parent company, Governor Sonko, the county secretary and the chief officer for public works and transport.

Sonko also approved the abolishment of the Sh50 fee that estate traders pay the county.

“I’m happy that mama mbogas in city estates will now do business without paying any levy. Traders in county markets will continue to pay. I hope this will help ease burden on our small scale traders," Mr Sonko said.