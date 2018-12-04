MORGAN STANLEY: These 16 stocks could get cut in half — or worse

Morgan Stanley has released the stocks its analysts think could lose more than half their value in the next 12-18 months.
These companies are "facing challenges that are independent of cyclical trends," the bank's analysts said.
They expect the US stock market to consolidate the secular bull run next year and for US economic growth to slow down, followed by a re-acceleration in 2020. While the macro outlook seems favorable, analysts identified some companies with secular challenges including market-share loss, rising competition, deteriorating end-markets, cost pressures, and others.
To compile the list, Morgan Stanley's equity-research team started with the stocks its analysts rated as "underweight." The bank then focused on stocks with an "unfavorable risk-reward skew," looking for stocks where the cons outweighed the pros.
Here are the 16 stocks Morgan Stanley says stand to lose the most from secular pressures in the next 12-18 months:
Ticker: M
Sector: Retail
Market Cap: $10 billion
Downside to bear: 50.9%
Year-to-date performance: +30%
Ticker: PDCO
Sector: Healthcare
Market Cap: $2.4 billion
Downside to bear: 52.5%
Year-to-date performance: -33%
Ticker: UNFI
Sector: Retail
Market Cap: $1.12 billion
Downside to bear: 54.2%
Year-to-date performance: -57%
Ticker: KSS
Sector: Retail
Market Cap: $10.95 billion
Downside to bear: 54.3%
Year-to-date performance: +20%
Ticker: HSIC
Sector: Healthcare
Market Cap: $12.88 billion
Downside to bear: 55%
Year-to-date performance: +26%
Ticker: WDR
Sector: Financials
Market Cap: $1.57 billion
Downside to bear: 55.1%
Year-to-date performance: -6%
Ticker: JNPR
Sector: Technology
Market Cap: $9.55 billion
Downside to bear: 60.3%
Year-to-date performance: +2%
Ticker: MSGN
Sector: Media
Market Cap: $1.65 billion
Downside to bear: 62.9%
Year-to-date performance: +23%
Ticker: FIT
Sector: Financials
Market Cap: $1.36 billion
Downside to bear: 63.4%
Year-to-date performance: -8%
Ticker: BBBY
Sector: Transportation
Market Cap: $1.79 billion
Downside to bear: 69.1%
Year-to-date performance: -41%
Ticker: ANF
Sector: Retail
Market Cap: $1.1 billion
Downside to bear: 69.6%
Year-to-date performance: +7.5%
Ticker: TEN
Sector: Consumer Discretionary/Industrials
Market Cap: $1.95 billion
Downside to bear: 76.5%
Year-to-date performance: -42%
Ticker: CAR
Sector: Consumer Discretionary/Industrials
Market Cap: $2.295 billion
Downside to bear: 83.1%
Year-to-date performance: -33%
Ticker: EQT
Sector: Technology
Market Cap: $4.75 billion
Downside to bear: 83.9%
Year-to-date performance: -41%
Ticker: SSW
Sector: Transportation
Market Cap: $1.64 billion
Downside to bear: 89.2%
Year-to-date performance: +37%
Ticker: HTZ
Sector: Retail
Market Cap: $1.61 billion
Downside to bear: 89.6%
Year-to-date performance: -20%
