Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

MORGAN STANLEY: These 16 stocks could get cut in half — or worse

Finance MORGAN STANLEY: These 16 stocks could get cut in half — or worse

Morgan Stanley has released the stocks its analysts think could lose more than half their value in the next 12-18 months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Morgan Stanley expects the US stock market to consolidate the secular bull run next year.
  • But the analysts say 16 companies are "facing challenges that are independent of cyclical trends" and could lose more than half their value in the next 12-18 months.
  • The firm has an "underweight" rating for all of the mentioned stocks, and says their risks are larger than rewards.

Morgan Stanley has released the stocks its analysts think could lose more than half their value within the next 12 to 18 months.

These companies are "facing challenges that are independent of cyclical trends," the bank's analysts said.

They expect the US stock market to consolidate the secular bull run next year and for US economic growth to slow down, followed by a re-acceleration in 2020. While the macro outlook seems favorable, analysts identified some companies with secular challenges including market-share loss, rising competition, deteriorating end-markets, cost pressures, and others.

To compile the list, Morgan Stanley's equity-research team started with the stocks its analysts rated as "underweight." The bank then focused on stocks with an "unfavorable risk-reward skew," looking for stocks where the cons outweighed the pros.

Here are the 16 stocks Morgan Stanley says stand to lose the most from secular pressures in the next 12-18 months:

16. Macy’s

16. Macy’s play

16. Macy’s

(MI)

Ticker: M

Sector: Retail

Market Cap: $10 billion

Downside to bear: 50.9%

Year-to-date performance: +30%

Source: Morgan Stanley



15. Patterson Companies

15. Patterson Companies play

15. Patterson Companies

(MI)

Ticker: PDCO

Sector: Healthcare

Market Cap: $2.4 billion

Downside to bear: 52.5%

Year-to-date performance: -33%

Source: Morgan Stanley



14. United Natural Foods

14. United Natural Foods play

14. United Natural Foods

(MI)

Ticker: UNFI

Sector: Retail

Market Cap: $1.12 billion

Downside to bear: 54.2%

Year-to-date performance: -57%

Source: Morgan Stanley



13. Kohl’s

13. Kohl’s play

13. Kohl’s

(MI)

Ticker: KSS

Sector: Retail

Market Cap: $10.95 billion

Downside to bear: 54.3%

Year-to-date performance: +20%

Source: Morgan Stanley



12. Henry Schein

12. Henry Schein play

12. Henry Schein

(MI)

Ticker: HSIC

Sector: Healthcare

Market Cap: $12.88 billion

Downside to bear: 55%

Year-to-date performance: +26%

Source: Morgan Stanley



11. Waddell & Reed Financial

11. Waddell &amp; Reed Financial play

11. Waddell & Reed Financial

(MI)

Ticker: WDR

Sector: Financials

Market Cap: $1.57 billion

Downside to bear: 55.1%

Year-to-date performance: -6%

Source: Morgan Stanley



10. Juniper Networks

10. Juniper Networks play

10. Juniper Networks

(MI)

Ticker: JNPR

Sector: Technology

Market Cap: $9.55 billion

Downside to bear: 60.3%

Year-to-date performance: +2%

Source: Morgan Stanley



9. MSG Networks

9. MSG Networks play

9. MSG Networks

(MI)

Ticker: MSGN

Sector: Media

Market Cap: $1.65 billion

Downside to bear: 62.9%

Year-to-date performance: +23%

Source: Morgan Stanley



8. Fitbit

8. Fitbit play

8. Fitbit

(MI)

Ticker: FIT

Sector: Financials

Market Cap: $1.36 billion

Downside to bear: 63.4%

Year-to-date performance: -8%

Source: Morgan Stanley



7. Bed Bath & Beyond

7. Bed Bath &amp; Beyond play

7. Bed Bath & Beyond

(MI)

Ticker: BBBY

Sector: Transportation

Market Cap: $1.79 billion

Downside to bear: 69.1%

Year-to-date performance: -41%

Source: Morgan Stanley



6. Abercrombie & Fitch

6. Abercrombie &amp; Fitch play

6. Abercrombie & Fitch

(MI)

Ticker: ANF

Sector: Retail

Market Cap: $1.1 billion

Downside to bear: 69.6%

Year-to-date performance: +7.5%

Source: Morgan Stanley



5. Tenneco

5. Tenneco play

5. Tenneco

(MI)

Ticker: TEN

Sector: Consumer Discretionary/Industrials

Market Cap: $1.95 billion

Downside to bear: 76.5%

Year-to-date performance: -42%

Source: Morgan Stanley



4. Avis Budget

4. Avis Budget play

4. Avis Budget

(MI)

Ticker: CAR

Sector: Consumer Discretionary/Industrials

Market Cap: $2.295 billion

Downside to bear: 83.1%

Year-to-date performance: -33%

Source: Morgan Stanley



3. EQT

3. EQT play

3. EQT

(MI)

Ticker: EQT

Sector: Technology

Market Cap: $4.75 billion

Downside to bear: 83.9%

Year-to-date performance: -41%

Source: Morgan Stanley



2. Seaspan

2. Seaspan play

2. Seaspan

(MI)

Ticker: SSW

Sector: Transportation

Market Cap: $1.64 billion

Downside to bear: 89.2%

Year-to-date performance: +37%

Source: Morgan Stanley



1. Hertz Global

1. Hertz Global play

1. Hertz Global

(MI)

Ticker: HTZ

Sector: Retail

Market Cap: $1.61 billion

Downside to bear: 89.6%

Year-to-date performance: -20%

Source: Morgan Stanley



SEE ALSO:

SEE ALSO: play

SEE ALSO:

(Getty/Leon Neal)

7 things investors are getting wrong about the tech sector and FAANG stocks



Top 3

1 Finance What Nigeria's Diamond Bank downgrading to a national bank meansbullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX,...bullet
3 Finance Nigeria's central bank moves to save the Naira from further...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018
Finance The South African economy is out of recession, growing by 2.2% in Q3 2018
ray dalio
Finance The 'big squeeze': Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, breaks down how the next financial meltdown will look different from the last
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
Edouard Manet's "The Bullfight."
Finance The longest bull run in stock-market history is on its last legs — and a 'deep and prolonged correction' is coming
X
Advertisement