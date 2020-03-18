This was announced after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting today.

The BoG also increased the daily thresholds for various mobile money wallets. These new directives are effective from March 20, 2020.

In a statement released the BoG said:

“The Bank of Ghana has agreed with banks and mobile network operators

on measures to facilitate more efficient payments and promote digital forms of

payments for the next three months, subject to review, effective March 20, 2020.

These are:

(i) All mobile money users can send up to GH₵100 for free (excluding cash

out). This includes sending to a recipient on the same network, or another

network via the interoperability platform.

(ii) All mobile phone subscribers are now permitted to use their already existing

mobile phone registration details to be on-boarded for Minimum KYC

Account.

(iii)The daily transaction limits for mobile money are increased as follows: