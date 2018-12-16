Mohammed Dewji acquires $35,000 Tesla M3 electric car

news

Mohammed Dewji, the Tanzanian tycoon who also doubles as Africa's youngest billionaire, on Sunday, flaunted his new car, Tesla M3.

Tesla M3 is an electric car released for sale on Saturday, December 15, 2018, by Tesla.

The car costs $35,000 according to various reviews.

Dewji, a pan-African entrepreneur and philanthropist, owner of MeTL_Group, one of the biggest conglomerates with offices in 11 Africa countries, posted the picture of the car of social media.

In a Twitter post seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa on Sunday, the billionaire wrote, “Time for something new #HappySunday,” while followers and countrymen hailing him for the new addition while some guessed the new Tesla M3 would be the first electric car in Tanzania.

This is coming about two months after the 43-year-old CEO was released by kidnappers who abducted him as he entered a hotel gym in Tanzania's economic capital Dar es Salaam in October.

Although Dewji did not give details, everything other things suggested the billionaire just took a delivery of the new electric car.

Elon Musk's Tesla announced the release of all vehicles for sale on Saturday (Yesterday).

The Tesla Model 3

TeslaModel 3 is a mid-size luxury all-electric four-door sedan manufactured and sold by Tesla, Inc.

Following crash testing, it received five stars in every category from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. According to Tesla officials, the Model 3 Standard version delivers an EPA-rated all-electric range of 220 miles (354 km) and the Long-range version delivers 310 miles (499 km).

According to Bloomberg news, within a week of unveiling the Tesla Model 3 in 2016, the company said it had taken 325,000 reservations for the car with a potential sales of over $14 billion

In 2018, the Model 3 has remained the top-selling plug-in car in the U.S. every month, with an estimated 114,532 units delivered through November 2018, a report by InsideEVs says.