Twiga Foods, one of Africa’s most successful start-ups, has a new Chief Executive Officer.

The mobile-based, cashless, business-to-business (B2B) supply platform that links farmers with food vendors has appointed Peter Njonjo as its new head.

Mr Njonjo takes over from Grant Brooke, a researcher who has spent over a decade studying East Africa’s informal markets.

“This appointment is a great honour for me and Kenyan corporate leadership expertise. I look forward to scaling up our vision of more efficient food markets in Africa and improved food security for our people. Twiga Foods is living proof of the latent opportunity to drive agricultural transformation and investment for local consumption,” said Njonjo.

Twiga foods, which was launched in 2014 to address inefficiencies in Africa’s large, but highly-fragmented informal fruit and vegetable markets, sources fruits and vegetables from some 17,000 farmers across 20 counties in Kenya and delivers directly to 2,500 vendors a day in Nairobi and its environs.

Twiga also lists products from many of Kenya’s leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands, as it moves towards offering a one-stop-shop for urban kiosks, grocers, and mama mbogas.

“If my leadership was the period in which Twiga was proving a point that there’s a better way to build food safe and secure markets, Peter’s leadership will be about institutionalizing this way of doing business and scaling it. Peter’s experience in building efficient supply chains and last-mile distribution in over 33 African countries makes him uniquely suited to lead us,” said the outgoing Twiga Foods CEO Grant Brooke.

Brooke will retain his executive role in the organization, working with Njonjo to expand the start-up’s footprint into the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining Twiga Foods, Njonjo was the most senior Kenyan at Coca Cola Company where he spanned 21 years; leading the multinational’s West and Central Africa business unit as President.