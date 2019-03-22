The company made the announcement in corporate disclosure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

Adeboye takes over from Amir Shamsi, who moves on to a new role within Mondelēz International, the parent company of Cadbury Nigeria.

Who is Oyeyimika Adeboye?

Oyeyimika Adeboye is a chartered accountant, who joined the Board of the Company in November 2008, as Finance and Strategy Director, West Africa.

According to Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Adeboye’s appointment attests to the Company’s commitment to promoting gender equality, diversity and inclusion.

Prior to joining Cadbury Nigeria, she was the Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Nigerian Bottling Company Plc.

She previously worked for the erstwhile Accounting and Tax Practice of Arthur Andersen & Co as well as the United Kingdom Accounting practice of Midgley Snelling & Co., Chartered Accountants.

“Adeboye has an impressive track record in finance, strategy and business administration both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” the company said.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria.

Adeboye has a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Economics and Social Studies from the University College Cardiff, Wales and executive management education certification from the Institute of Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland.

The company also announced Ogaga Ologe to take over as new Finance Director, replacing Adeboye.

Ologe is the Company’s Financial Controller who joined Cadbury Nigeria in 2012, from KPMG Professional Services where he led the audit of the financial statements for many multinationals.

He holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Physics from Delta State University, Abraka. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria (ICAN).

The two new appointments take effect from April 1, 2019.