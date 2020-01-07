UBA Group announces changes to board and Africa operations.

As CEO of UBA Africa, Oliver Alawuba will oversee the operations of UBA in 20 African countries.

Alawuba succeeds Victor Osadolor, who retires from the board.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has appointed Oliver Alawuba as CEO of UBA Africa.

With this appointment, Alawuba will oversee the operations of UBA in 20 countries across Africa excluding Nigerian operations. He succeeds Victor Osadolor, who retires from the Group Board, after 9 years working at UBA.

According to the tier-1 bank, UBA Africa serves over 19 million customers across the African continent, providing retail, commercial and institutional banking services and leading financial inclusion.

The Board also announced the appointment of Chiugo Ndubuisi as Group Executive Director and the Group Chief Operating Officer, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Abdoul-Aziz Dia takes over as Executive Director of Treasury and International Banking, while Chukwuma Nweke takes charge as Executive Director of Retail and Payments.

Tony O. Elumelu, UBA Group Chairman

Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman said, “These appointments emphasise the Group’s commitment to our pan-African and global network, our huge retail client base and our operational infrastructure. We are focused on improving our efficiency and further strengthening our pan-African mission, using the extraordinary pool of talent and experience available in the Group.”

Brief profile Oliver Alawuba, CEO, UBA Africa

Alawuba is not new to the operations of banking across Africa as well as the Tony Elumelu's UBA. He has close to three decades of banking industry experience.

He joined the UBA Group in 1997 and had supervised the Bank’s Public Sector and Personal Banking businesses over the years.

He was once the CEO of UBA Ghana and rose to become Regional CEO, UBA Africa before returning to Nigeria to run UBA’s East Bank.

Bili. A. Odum, the group's company secretary, in a regulatory filing posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, said, under Alawuba's leadership, UBA’s Nigerian East Bank division became the fastest growing regional bank in the Group.

He is a member of the Association of Bank Directors in Nigeria and also a Catholic Knight.