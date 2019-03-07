Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires.

It features the 2,153 richest people in the world.

This year's list has billionaires from various African countries including four from Nigeria.

Meet Nigeria's wealthiest billionaires with a collective net worth of over $20 billion.

The Forbes' annual Billionaires List, released on March 5, 2019, has 2,153 richest people in the world and seven from various parts of Africa.

We narrow the list down to the wealthiest people from Nigeria. From Aliko Dangote to the only woman on the list, Folorunsho Alakija, here are Nigeria's four richest billionaires and their area of business:

Aliko Dangote

Afric's richest man maintains his position as the richest Nigerian. He is the 136th richest person in the world.

Fortune -$10.9 billion.

Business - Sugar, Cement, Flour.

Mike Adenuga

The second richest person in the country is Mike Adenuga. He holds the 156th position.

Net worth - $9.1 billion.

Business - Oil, Telecoms.

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Third, on the list is businessman Rabiu. He returns to the list five years after he was last featured in 2014. He is the 1425th richest person in the world.

Fortune - $1.6 billion.

Business - Cement, Sugar, Flour, Edible oils, Real estate.

Folorunsho Alakija

She is the only Nigerian woman on the list. Alakija, Oprah Winfrey and Isabel dos Santos remain the only black female billionaires in the world. She holds the 1941 position.

Net worth - $1.1 billion.

Business - Nigerian, Oil

The richest people from other African nations include Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa ($2.4 billion), Angolan investor Isabel Dos Santos ($2.3 billion), and South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe ( $2.3 billion).