Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealth

Finance Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealth

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa delves into the lives of some of the African billionaires who are rocking the wealth of their families.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealth play Tanzanian billionaire, Mohammed Dewji

Across the world, there are three types of billionaires: those who inherited their wealth, government supported and self-made.

Some moneybags in Africa are self-made while others are born with a silver spoon. Despite that, many of them let the money worked for them and double the wealth of their family or father.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa delves into the lives of some of the African billionaires who are rocking the wealth of their families:

1. Mohammed Dewji

Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was released early Saturday after being kidnapped earlier this month in Dar es Salaam. play

Tanzanian businessman Mohammed Dewji was released early Saturday after being kidnapped earlier this month in Dar es Salaam.

(AFP)
 

Mohammed Dewji is Tanzanian billionaire and the youngest billionaire on Africa's soil. He was recently kidnapped in his home country.

Worth more than $1 billion, Dewji inherited his father's textile and edible oils group and has since expanded its operations.

He currently chairs MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer

These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right now play

Nicky Oppenheimer

(Business Tech)
 

The 73-year-old South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist was the second richest man in Africa, according to a Forbes report in 2017.

Worth $7.6 billion, Oppenheimer was the third generation of his family to run De Beers and took the company private in 2001.

As an heir to his family’s fortune, in 2012, he sold his 40% stake in diamond firm DeBeers to mining group Anglo American for $5.1 billion in cash.

His father, Harry Oppenheimer, was a prominent South African businessman, industrialist and philanthropist who was once ranked as one of the wealthiest people in the world.

3. Johann Rupert

These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right now play

Johann Rupert

(BusinessLIVE)
 

The 68-year-old South African-born entrepreneur is the eldest son of business tycoon, Anton Rupert and his wife Huberte.

He currently chairs the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a company known for his brands, Cartier and Montblanc.

It was formed in 1998 through a spin-off of assets owned by Rembrandt Group Limited (now Remgro Limited), which his father Anton formed in the 1940s.

Johann is estimated to worth about $6.8 billion

4. Nassef Sawiris

These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right now play

Nassef Sawiris

(Daiyl News Egypt)
 

Nassef Sawiris is a descendant of a noble and wealthiest family in Egypt. His father and brother are also billionaires and joined his father's business in 1982. Since then he has held several senior positions on the family's conglomerate including Orascom Construction Industries (OCI).

The company is one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa; it trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

His holdings include stakes in cement giant Lafarge Holcim and Adidas.  Nassef's wealth is put at $6.8 billion.

5. Isabel Dos Santos

On the premise of rebooting the listless economy, Lourenco deposed Isabel dos Santos from the top job at Sonangol as well as her half-brother Jose "Zenu" Filomeno from the leadership of Angola's sovereign wealth fund play

On the premise of rebooting the listless economy, Lourenco deposed Isabel dos Santos from the top job at Sonangol as well as her half-brother Jose "Zenu" Filomeno from the leadership of Angola's sovereign wealth fund

(AFP)
 

Isabel is the oldest daughter of Angola’s former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She was made the head of Sonangol, Angola’s state oil firm, in June 2016, by her father, the former president.

According to Forbes, her father also transferred his stakes in several Angolan companies, including banks and a telecom firm while serving as the country's head.

Her wealth is estimated to be above $2 billion as at 2018.

6. Mohammed Mansour

The 10 richest people in Africa and where their billions come from play

Mohammed Mansour

(African Entrepreneurial Forum)
 

Mohammed was born into one of the most prominent business families in Alexandria, Egypt. He oversees the family business, Mansour Group, founded by his father.

The company controls nine of Egypt's top Fortune 500 companies.

Mohammed Mansour's net worth is pegged at $2.7 billion.

7. Aziz Akhannouch

Aziz Akhannouch, the richest man in Morocco play

Aziz Akhannouch, the richest man in Morocco

(Morocco World News)
 

He owns majority shares in Akwa Group, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate founded by his father.

Akwa Group is a Moroccan conglomerate particularly active in the oil and gas sector. Akhannouch left his position as Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in August 2018.

Top 3

1 Finance These 6 Nigerian banks made N261 million from charges and...bullet
2 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX,...bullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A man uses his phone as he walks past ATM machines for digital currency Bitcoin in Hong Kong on December 18, 2017.
Finance Bitcoin tumbles to its lowest level since September 2017
Cyber Monday
Finance Retail stocks are rallying on Cyber Monday after Black Friday sales hit a record high
The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 at Boeing's Renton, Washington, factory.
Lifestyle The amazing history of the Boeing 737, the best-selling airliner of all time (BA)
null
Finance Hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb is reportedly nearing a deal to shake up Campbell Soup's board (CPB)
X
Advertisement