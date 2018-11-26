Meet 7 African billionaires who inherited their wealth

news

Across the world, there are three types of billionaires: those who inherited their wealth, government supported and self-made.

Some moneybags in Africa are self-made while others are born with a silver spoon. Despite that, many of them let the money worked for them and double the wealth of their family or father.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa delves into the lives of some of the African billionaires who are rocking the wealth of their families:

1. Mohammed Dewji

Mohammed Dewji is Tanzanian billionaire and the youngest billionaire on Africa's soil. He was recently kidnapped in his home country.

Worth more than $1 billion, Dewji inherited his father's textile and edible oils group and has since expanded its operations.

He currently chairs MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate founded by his father in the 1970s.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer

The 73-year-old South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist was the second richest man in Africa, according to a Forbes report in 2017.

Worth $7.6 billion, Oppenheimer was the third generation of his family to run De Beers and took the company private in 2001.

As an heir to his family’s fortune, in 2012, he sold his 40% stake in diamond firm DeBeers to mining group Anglo American for $5.1 billion in cash.

His father, Harry Oppenheimer, was a prominent South African businessman, industrialist and philanthropist who was once ranked as one of the wealthiest people in the world.

3. Johann Rupert

The 68-year-old South African-born entrepreneur is the eldest son of business tycoon, Anton Rupert and his wife Huberte.

He currently chairs the Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a company known for his brands, Cartier and Montblanc.

It was formed in 1998 through a spin-off of assets owned by Rembrandt Group Limited (now Remgro Limited), which his father Anton formed in the 1940s.

Johann is estimated to worth about $6.8 billion

4. Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris is a descendant of a noble and wealthiest family in Egypt. His father and brother are also billionaires and joined his father's business in 1982. Since then he has held several senior positions on the family's conglomerate including Orascom Construction Industries (OCI).

The company is one of the world's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers, with plants in Texas and Iowa; it trades on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange.

His holdings include stakes in cement giant Lafarge Holcim and Adidas. Nassef's wealth is put at $6.8 billion.

5. Isabel Dos Santos

Isabel is the oldest daughter of Angola’s former president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She was made the head of Sonangol, Angola’s state oil firm, in June 2016, by her father, the former president.

According to Forbes, her father also transferred his stakes in several Angolan companies, including banks and a telecom firm while serving as the country's head.

Her wealth is estimated to be above $2 billion as at 2018.

6. Mohammed Mansour

Mohammed was born into one of the most prominent business families in Alexandria, Egypt. He oversees the family business, Mansour Group, founded by his father.

The company controls nine of Egypt's top Fortune 500 companies.

Mohammed Mansour's net worth is pegged at $2.7 billion.

7. Aziz Akhannouch

He owns majority shares in Akwa Group, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate founded by his father.

Akwa Group is a Moroccan conglomerate particularly active in the oil and gas sector. Akhannouch left his position as Morocco’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in August 2018.