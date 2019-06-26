There is a life after your smart investment has been made. Life doesn’t come to a grinding halt, bills don’t suddenly do a rent-a-ghost, and transacting in business deals that keep the wheels turning ideally shouldn’t end.

Often times they are as crucial as a business transaction that direly needs saving, or your children’s fees that cannot wait a day longer. While making investments such as investing in real estate, how can you ensure that your important alternatives forgone are catered to, that you still have access to funding to thrive on?

So, what happens after you’ve made that real estate investment, and you feel like the financial carpet is pulled off from under your feet?

WeyMoney to the rescue!

WEYMONEY: THE FINANCIAL MESSIAH

WEYMONEY is a novel financial credit service introduced by LandWey. LandWey is a leading real estate investment company with one of the largest asset bases in Nigeria. The WeyMoney is accessible to all existing estate subscribers of LandWey.

It is in our continued quest to ensure that our clients maintain their financial stability and see their investments reach fruition, that we have created this unique, customer-centric solution that furnishes the most convenient and easy access to funds for our subscribers. With WeyMoney, LandWey clients can access funding that helps them stay financially afloat, take care of business that can’t wait, and access funds in record time.

The WEYMONEY Offering:

Zero deposit required

Fund term up to 1 year

Credit up to 70% of your property’s current market value

Conditional pre-approval available

Administrative charges residual in single digit

Quick payout

zero fees for early fund repayment

No guarantor required

No extraneous or external collateral needed

*The WEYMONEY Advantage: Powered by LandWey and exclusive to LandWey Subscribers. For more information visit the WeyMoney website.

For more information and updates on LandWey Investment, Follow them on Instagram @landweyinvestment

This is a featured post